The Willis Tower Skydeck Ledge Glass Cracked 103 Floors Up

Thankfully, no one was in danger.

June 13, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
A terrifying sight took place high up the Willis Tower (ok... Sears Tower) as the famous Skydeck Ledge had a crack in the protective glass leaving onlookers with a scary sight.

Although the crack in the protective layer looked harrowing, representatives for the Willis Tower told the Chicago Tribune that no one was in danger. The Ledge can hold up to five tons and the purpose of the protective coating is to keep the ledge from scratching.

The Chicago Tribune reports the coating was replaced Monday night and the Ledge reopened for business on Tuesday.

Check out a video of the cracked Ledge below.

