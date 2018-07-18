Three Women Behind The Women Who Rock

By Frank E. Lee

It's always a good idea to put things in historical perspective because, as Faulkner famously said: "The past is not dead, it's not even past." This week, our Friday Feature on WXRT spotlights Women Who Rock, and the great modern voices we will hear like Annie Lennox, St. Vincent, Florence Welch et al have been shaped by the musical pioneers who came before them.

These women sound as alive today as they did during their careers, which were built in a time when the obstacles were not just singing and writing, but racism, sexism and domestic violence. There was a time when I only knew the names of Bessie Smith and Billy Holiday from tribute songs by the Band and U2.

Big Mama Thornton was the writer of "Ball And Chain" on a Janis Joplin album. Listen to them at the height of their power and see if you can make the connection with their sisters in sound you enjoy today.

Video of Bessie Smith - St. Louis Blues (1929)

Video of ‎(1965) Blues by Big Mama Thornton - Hound Dog and Down Home Shakedown