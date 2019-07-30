A List Of Artists That Have Dropped Out Of Woodstock 50

Even though Woodstock 50 producers are fully anticipating the event to take place, it may look a lot different than what was originally planned.

One of the biggest question marks surrounding the festival is the lineup. A new report from Rolling Stone reveals a star-studded lists of artists that have dropped out of the festival. While organizers are still working on the lineup, the growing list of artists that have dropped out may wind up being bigger than the festival.

Below is a list of artists that have officially dropped out of the festival.

Dead & Company

The Raconteurs

The Lumineers

Santana

The Black Keys

Jay-Z

John Fogerty

Country Joe McDonald

John Sebastian