Woodstock 50 Is Happening, Relocation Set For Columbia, Maryland

Woodstock 50 has finally found a home.

Originally scheduled to take place in Watkins Glen, New York, the festival has found a new home at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. The original August 16-18 date is still in tact.

After losing the Watkins Glen location and unsuccessfully petitioning the town of Vernon, New York to host the site, Woodstock organizers have finally secured their venue. However, there's a catch.

Artists that were originally announced on the lineup back in March have not been confirmed to perform. This includes The Killers, Dead & Company, Greta Van Fleet, The Raconteurs, Imagine Dragons, Cage The Elephant, and many more.

According to the New York Times, producers have confirmed that the festival is officially taking place, but will not confirm the lineup.

Additionally, a Bloomberg report anticipates a scaled down version of the original event with capacity at Merriweather Post Pavilion of about 32,000 people. This is a much lower amount than the original estimation of over 100,000 in attendance.