Woodstock 50 Organizers Pushing For New Venue Less Than 70 Days Out From Festival

The fate of Woodstock 50 seemed to be sealed when it was reported the main partners behind the festival had pulled out of the event back in April. More so, Watkins Glen International terminated the license for Woodstock 50 on Monday evening leaving the festival without a venue.

However, the mantra "the show must go on" is one Woodstock 50 organizers are firm believes in.

Consequence Of Sound reports organizer Michael Lang is still adament about throwing the festival and is currently searching for a new venue. A statement by Woodstock principal Gregory Peck backs up Lang's desires stating, “we are in discussions with another venue to host Woodstock 50 on August 16th—18th and look forward to sharing the new location when tickets go on sale in the coming weeks.”

As of writing, the festival is 66 days out leaving not much time for organizers to secure a site, set up infrastructure, sell tickets, and throw a festival. On top of that, the status of the lineup is already in flux.

The Killers, Dead & Company, Santana, Robert Plant, The Raconteurs, John Fogerty, Maggie Rogers, Greta Van Fleet, Cage The Elephant, and more were listed on the original lineup. Booking agents have questioned the legality of the contracts they signed as it was done so with a different Woodstock financier. It remains to be seen if these acts will remain on the lineup should the festival take place.

A permit allowing an event the size of Woodstock 50 to take place normally takes several weeks to approve making it unlikely the festival will take place. However, crazier things have happened.