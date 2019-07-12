Woodstock 50 Takes To Instagram To Find Festival Site

Woodstock 50 was denied a permit to host the festival at the Vernon Downs in Vernon, New York. That didn't prevent the festival from taking to social media to make their case.

The festival posted an image a day ago pleading for the town to allow it to take place. "Will the Town of Vernon allow peace, love & music to prevail so we can celebrate Woodstock50 with you? Upon permit approval we’ll announce our ticket on sale," the post said.

Vernon town attorney Vincent Rossi said the festival had a lack of planning documents included in the application, which was also submitted late.

Given the short amount of time to prepare the festival, it's highly unlikely Woodstock 50 takes place. However, crazier things have happened.