The Coldest Concert Ever Performed

Attending an outdoor concert is pretty low on the list of things you should do when there's a polar vortex. However, similar temperatures didn't stop UK singer-songwriter Charlie Wilson from giving an outdoor concert back in 2012.

Wilson performed for locals in Oymyakon, Siberia in what was officially named the world's coldest concert by Guinness World Records.

To set the record, Wilson had to perform for at least 15 minutes while only taking 30 second breaks in between songs.

It took Wilson and his team four days to travel to the location, but it was all worth it in the end. "This has been a trip of a lifetime and a gig unlike anything I thought I'd ever experience in my career," Wilson said.

Watch the frigid performance below.