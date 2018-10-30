Rare Color Video Shows What Wrigley Field Looked Like In 1938 World Series

The Cubs got smoked in the 1938 World Series. Up against a Yankees team led by Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig, the Cubs lost the series 4-0.

Flagstaff Films released a video on their Twitter account (@Flagstafffilms) showing rare footage from in and around Wrigley Field during the 1938 World Series.

It's incredible to see how many characteristcs the ballpark has retained up until this date. Additonally, it's interesting to see how the neighborhood has evolved as there was a relatively bare backfrop compared to what it's like today.

Check out the video below.