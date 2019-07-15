Saturday Morning Flashback: 1981 [Playlist]
We focused our weekly time travel programming on 1981 on this edition of Saturday Morning Flashback.
We had the inauguration of the 40th President, Ronald Reagan, who nominated the first woman to the Supreme Court, Sandra Day O'Connor. The big event was the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer. MTV began and we had the last studio album from Muddy Waters and the start of the Phil Collins solo career. Here's our soundtrack from 38 years ago...
Joe Walsh - A Life of Illusion
Moody Blues - The Voice
Garland Jeffries - R.O.C.K.
The Police - One World (Not Three)
The Cars - Shake it Up
Devo - Through Being Cool
Red Rider - Lunatic Fringe
Muddy Waters - Champagne & Reefer
Santana - Winning
The Jam - That's Entertainment
J. Geils Band - Centerfold
The Who - You
The Blasters - I'm Shakin'
Phil Collins - Behind the Lines
Roxy Music - Jealous Guy
Tommy Tutone - 867-5309 (Jenny Jenny)
Kinks - Destroyer
Human Laegue - Don't You Want Me
Tom Petty & Heartbreakers - Nightwatchman
Neville Brothers - Brother John/ Iko Iko
David Bowie & Queen - Under Pressure
The Clash - The Magnificent Seven
Rolling Stones - Slave
Kim Carnes - Bette Davis Eyes
Dave Edmunds - Almost Saturday Night
U2 - I Will Follow
The Pretenders - Message of Love
Billy Idol - Dancing with Myself
Squeeze - Tempted
Prince - Controversy
Eric Clapton - I Can't Stand It
ZZ Top - Tube Snake Boogie