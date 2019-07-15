Saturday Morning Flashback: 1981 [Playlist]

We focused our weekly time travel programming on 1981 on this edition of Saturday Morning Flashback.

We had the inauguration of the 40th President, Ronald Reagan, who nominated the first woman to the Supreme Court, Sandra Day O'Connor. The big event was the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer. MTV began and we had the last studio album from Muddy Waters and the start of the Phil Collins solo career. Here's our soundtrack from 38 years ago...

Joe Walsh - A Life of Illusion

Moody Blues - The Voice

Garland Jeffries - R.O.C.K.

The Police - One World (Not Three)

The Cars - Shake it Up

Devo - Through Being Cool

Red Rider - Lunatic Fringe

Muddy Waters - Champagne & Reefer

Santana - Winning

The Jam - That's Entertainment

J. Geils Band - Centerfold

The Who - You

The Blasters - I'm Shakin'

Phil Collins - Behind the Lines

Roxy Music - Jealous Guy

Tommy Tutone - 867-5309 (Jenny Jenny)

Kinks - Destroyer

Human Laegue - Don't You Want Me

Tom Petty & Heartbreakers - Nightwatchman

Neville Brothers - Brother John/ Iko Iko

David Bowie & Queen - Under Pressure

The Clash - The Magnificent Seven

Rolling Stones - Slave

Kim Carnes - Bette Davis Eyes

Dave Edmunds - Almost Saturday Night

U2 - I Will Follow

The Pretenders - Message of Love

Billy Idol - Dancing with Myself

Squeeze - Tempted

Prince - Controversy

Eric Clapton - I Can't Stand It

ZZ Top - Tube Snake Boogie