The Best Album Sides We Played On All Vinyl Saturday

December 17, 2018
Features

It was another All Vinyl Saturday on XRT this weekend where we spun the best album sides in rock history. Take a look at our full playlist from the day.

All Vinyl Saturday Playlist

Rolling Stones – Exile On Main Street Side 1             

Cheap Trick- Live at Budakon Side 2

REM - Automatic for the People Side 1      

Elton John - Honky Chateau Side 1

Mumford & Sons

Jimi Hendrix - Electric ladyland Side 4

Little Feat - Waiting for Columbus Side 1            

Roxy Music - The High Road EP both sides

Beatles - Revolver Side 1           

Cars - Candy O  Side 1            

Talking Heads - Remain In Light Side 1

The Doors - Morrison Hotel Side 1           

Death Cab For Cutie - Thank You For Today Side 1

Genesis - Genesis Side 2         

Nathaniel Rateliff & Night Sweats - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Side 1

Pink Floyd – Animals          

Soundgarden - Superunknown Side 1

Clash - Combat Rock Side 1        

Nirvana - Nevermind Side 1

David Bowie - Aladdin Sane Side 2       

The Killers - Hot Fuss Side 1       

Ramones - Ramones Side 1

Queen - A Night At The Opera Side 2        

The Cure - Boys Don’t Cry Side 1         

Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin Side 1

Greta Van Fleet - Anthem Of The Peaceful Army        

The Black Keys - Brothers Side 1        

Peter Gabriel – Three Side 2

All Vinyl Saturday