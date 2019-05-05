Gearing Up For Another Exciting Concert Season At Ravinia
Tickets to all Ravinia concerts go on sale this week!
The 2019 Ravinia season is upon us with tickets for all May, June, and July concerts going on sale May 7th and all August and September concerts going on sale May 8th.
With the excitement that comes with a new season, we asked a few of our DJ's to pick out their favorites memories of the hundreds of great shows they've seen at Ravinia. Watch the video above and get ready for another fantastic season!
You can find a full listing of concerts and more information about tickets here. Take a look at all the XRT Shows coming to Ravinia this summer below.
2019 XRT Shows At Ravinia
June 1 - Tash Sultana
June 8 - John Prine
June 13 - Lake Street Dive
June 14 - Buddy Guy, Blues Traveler, & Shemekia Copeland
June 23 - Melissa Etheridge & George Thorogood
June 29 - Counting Crows
July 23 - Lyle Lovett
August 3 - Ringo Starr & The Beach Boys
August 23 - Sting
August 30 - O.A.R./American Authors
September 1 - Steely Dan
September 7 - Lenny Kravitz
September 14 - Morrissey & Interpol