Gearing Up For Another Exciting Concert Season At Ravinia

The 2019 Ravinia season is upon us with tickets for all May, June, and July concerts going on sale May 7th and all August and September concerts going on sale May 8th.

With the excitement that comes with a new season, we asked a few of our DJ's to pick out their favorites memories of the hundreds of great shows they've seen at Ravinia. Watch the video above and get ready for another fantastic season!

You can find a full listing of concerts and more information about tickets here. Take a look at all the XRT Shows coming to Ravinia this summer below.

2019 XRT Shows At Ravinia

June 1 - Tash Sultana

June 8 - John Prine

June 13 - Lake Street Dive

June 14 - Buddy Guy, Blues Traveler, & Shemekia Copeland

June 23 - Melissa Etheridge & George Thorogood

June 29 - Counting Crows

July 23 - Lyle Lovett

August 3 - Ringo Starr & The Beach Boys

August 23 - Sting

August 30 - O.A.R./American Authors

September 1 - Steely Dan

September 7 - Lenny Kravitz

September 14 - Morrissey & Interpol