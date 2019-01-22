2018 XRT Listener Poll Results

Best Album

10. Buddy Guy – The Blues Is Alive And Well

9. David Byrne – American Utopia

8. The Record Company – All Of This Life

7. Paul McCartney – Egypt Station

6. Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel

5. Leon Bridges – Good Thing

4. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – An American Treasure

3. Death Cab For Cutie – Thank You For Today

2. Greta Van Fleet – Anthem Of The Peaceful Army

1. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Tearing At The Seams

Best Song

10. Lovelytheband “Broken”

9. Death Cab For Cutie “Gold Rush”

8. Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”

7. The Record Company “Life To Fix”

6. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats “You Worry Me”

5. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers “Keep A Little Soul”

4. Hozier “Nina Cried Power”

3. Jade Bird “Uh Huh”

2. Leon Bridges “Beyond”

1. Greta Van Fleet “When The Curtain Falls”

Best Movie

10. Incredibles 2

9. BlacKKKlansman

8. A Quiet Place

7. The Green Book

6. Isle Of Dogs

5. Deadpool 2

4. Black Panther

3. Avengers: Infinity War

2. A Star Is Born

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Concert

10. XRT Holiday Jam – The Head And The Heart/Mt. Joy – Chicago Theatre – December 6

9. The Smashing Pumpkins – United Center – August 13 & 14

8. Jason Isbell – Tivoli Theatre – February 27 & 28

7. Radiohead – United Center – July 6 & 7

6. U2 – United Center – May 22 & 23

5. Greta Van Fleet – Aragon Ballroom – December 12, 14 & 15

4. Phish – Allstate Arena – October 26, 27 & 28

3. Pearl Jam – Wrigley Field – August 18 & 20

2. Foo Fighters – Wrigley Field – July 29 & 30

1. David Byrne – Auditorium Theatre – June 1, 2 & 3

Rookie Of The Year

10. Billy Raffoul

9. Dermot Kennedy

8. Dennis Lloyd

7. Maggie Rogers

6. Flora Cash

5. Rainbow Kitten Surprise

4. Lovelytheband

3. Mt. Joy

2. Jade Bird

1. Greta Van Fleet

Best TV Show

10. The Good Place

9. The Americans

8. Shameless

7. Stranger Things

6. The Big Bang Theory

5. Better Call Saul

4. This Is Us

3. Game Of Thrones

2. Ozark

1. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel