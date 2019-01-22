2018 XRT Listener Poll Results
And the big winners are...
Best Album
10. Buddy Guy – The Blues Is Alive And Well
9. David Byrne – American Utopia
8. The Record Company – All Of This Life
7. Paul McCartney – Egypt Station
6. Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel
5. Leon Bridges – Good Thing
4. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – An American Treasure
3. Death Cab For Cutie – Thank You For Today
2. Greta Van Fleet – Anthem Of The Peaceful Army
1. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Tearing At The Seams
Best Song
10. Lovelytheband “Broken”
9. Death Cab For Cutie “Gold Rush”
8. Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”
7. The Record Company “Life To Fix”
6. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats “You Worry Me”
5. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers “Keep A Little Soul”
4. Hozier “Nina Cried Power”
3. Jade Bird “Uh Huh”
2. Leon Bridges “Beyond”
1. Greta Van Fleet “When The Curtain Falls”
Best Movie
10. Incredibles 2
9. BlacKKKlansman
8. A Quiet Place
7. The Green Book
6. Isle Of Dogs
5. Deadpool 2
4. Black Panther
3. Avengers: Infinity War
2. A Star Is Born
1. Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Concert
10. XRT Holiday Jam – The Head And The Heart/Mt. Joy – Chicago Theatre – December 6
9. The Smashing Pumpkins – United Center – August 13 & 14
8. Jason Isbell – Tivoli Theatre – February 27 & 28
7. Radiohead – United Center – July 6 & 7
6. U2 – United Center – May 22 & 23
5. Greta Van Fleet – Aragon Ballroom – December 12, 14 & 15
4. Phish – Allstate Arena – October 26, 27 & 28
3. Pearl Jam – Wrigley Field – August 18 & 20
2. Foo Fighters – Wrigley Field – July 29 & 30
1. David Byrne – Auditorium Theatre – June 1, 2 & 3
Rookie Of The Year
10. Billy Raffoul
9. Dermot Kennedy
8. Dennis Lloyd
7. Maggie Rogers
6. Flora Cash
5. Rainbow Kitten Surprise
4. Lovelytheband
3. Mt. Joy
2. Jade Bird
1. Greta Van Fleet
Best TV Show
10. The Good Place
9. The Americans
8. Shameless
7. Stranger Things
6. The Big Bang Theory
5. Better Call Saul
4. This Is Us
3. Game Of Thrones
2. Ozark
1. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel