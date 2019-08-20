'YesterSlay' Imagines A World Where GWAR Doesn't Exist

For those of you out of the loop on this one, Yesterday is a movie that imagines a world experiencing collective amnesia and not knowing The Beatles existed. Except for one musician who goes on to co-opt the songs and subsequently has a massive rise in fame.

If the concept of the movie sounds ridiculous, that's because it is. However, the magic of the movies is that they take you to an imaginary world and let you escape this one for a few hours. That's why this parody I'm about to talk about is so great.

A YouTube user decided to have some fun with the Yesterday trailer and recreate it based around the heavy metal band GWAR. GWAR is known for their outlandish live shows which include spraying fake blood on the audience. They also have crazy outfits fully playing into the heavy metal ethos.

The film is retitled as YesterSlay and instead of Beatles songs, the main character rises to fame through the music of GWAR.

Check out the highly entertaining trailer below.